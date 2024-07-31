With injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, and Oriol Romeu’s disappointing season, who will be Barcelona’s No. 5 at the start of the new campaign? Hansi Flick has the answer.
FC Barcelona are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer market, but the midfield is one of the areas that is suffering the most. Three key players are injured: Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Gavi.
These absences, coupled with Oriol Romeu’s mediocre season last year, should lead Hansi Flick to place Andreas Christensen in defensive midfield.
According to Sports worldthe German coach appreciates the player’s qualities, and has even analysed his performances in that position last season. Xavi himself used this option in 2023-2024, and the Dane established himself in the centre of the field in the second half of the season.
In the midst of pre-season, Flick is still closely observing his players in order to draw the first conclusions before the start of the season on August 16.
As for the defensive midfield position, the former Bayern player also has two youngsters in mind, Marc Casadó (20 years old) and Marc Bernal (17), who he particularly likes, according to Sports world.
The Catalan media outlet says that Frenkie De Jong is the number 1 option in that position. But the Dutchman will not return until September at the earliest, so for now, the Dane will be the one chosen by Flick to occupy that position that Sergio Busquets filled so well, and since then they have not found anyone capable of replacing him.
