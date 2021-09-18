After the rest of the past day, FC Barcelona returns to play a La Liga match with the aim of continuing to score points and fight for the league title until the end. In front will have a Granada whose change of coach does not seem to have materialized, since they have not won any game yet. The culés for their part, will seek to make up for the bad result in the Champions League to continue growing.
Where is FC Barcelona- Granada? The meeting will be held at the Nou Camp with a capacity of more than 99,000 people, although it has a reduced capacity due to the pandemic situation.
When and what time is FC Barcelona – Granada? The match will be played this Monday, September 20 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which tv channel can I watch FC Barcelona – Granada? In Spain the game is broadcast by Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN +.
Where can I watch FC Barcelona – Granada online? In Spain, through Movistar +. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
What was the last result between FC Barcelona and Granada?
The last time these two teams met was in April of this year. The Nasrid team won 1-2 at the Camp Nou with goals from Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina, leaving the Catalans with no options to fight for La Liga.
FC BARCELONA
The Blaugrana team gave great news to fans of the club and football in general, announcing that Ansu Fati had completed a full training session with his teammates and that he could even have minutes against Granada. Who will have to watch the game from home are Pedri and Jordi Alba, both have physical problems that should lead Koeman not to summon them for the game. These casualties are added to those already known from Dembélé, Umtiti, Braithwaite and Agüero.
GRENADE
Granada is having problems to tie the games. He has lost defensive strength and one of the main ones mentioned is Robert Moreno, Nasrid coach. The truth is that the squad was tailored to the taste of Diego Martínez, a very different coach from Robert, so the current coach has to work so that the players learn the basics of their tactics as soon as possible so as not to have trouble the rest of the game. season. The rojiblanco team will not have casualties for this game, so they will have to try to use all their artillery to defeat Barça.
FC BARCELONA
Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Eric, Dest; Busquets, Sergi Roberto, De Jong; Coutinho, Luuk De Jong, Memphis.
GRENADE
Maximiano; Arias, Duarte, Germán, Neva; Monchu, Gonalons, Montoro; Soro, Suárez, Machís.
Both teams do not arrive in their best moment of form, but the quality of players like Memphis or Frenkie De Jong, should make the difference with respect to Granada.
Barça 2-0 Granada
