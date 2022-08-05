Once the Joan Gamper Trophy is played next Sunday against the Pumas, FC Barcelona will start a season the following weekend. A year in which, due to their movements within the summer market, the expectation around what the Catalans can do is high and the demand in the same way, because at least the league title they must achieve.
Even so, in Barcelona they still have some pending folders to resolve: the departure of some discarded players like Umtiti, the arrival of a couple more signings and the highly publicized case of Frenkie de Jong that after weeks continues without a resolution. This has led the Barça club to issue an ultimatum to the midfielder from the Netherlands.
At Barcelona they demand an immediate response from Frenkie right now, if he wants to stay he must reduce his record by at least half, adapt to the club’s new salary policies, if he does not want to lower his income, the player must leave the team in the following days, accept the offer from Chelsea or Manchester United to be able to close his transfer and that the Catalans fall within the salary parameters required by LaLiga.
#Barcelona #ultimatum #Frenkie #Jong
Leave a Reply