The Spanish first-class soccer team FC Barcelona mourns the loss of his team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia. As the club of the former national coach Hansi Flick announced on Saturday evening, the employee died on Saturday afternoon. The leaders did not name the cause of death. In response to this, the league game against CA Osasuna was canceled for 9 p.m. Miñarro Garcia was 40 years old.
“The board and the players of FC Barcelona want to express their deepest sympathy for the family and the friends of the deceased and help them in this difficult time,” the Catalans also wrote to X. The opponent also condoluced in the social network and expressed his “deepest condolences”.
