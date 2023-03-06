With videoFC Barcelona lost to low-flyer Almería last week, but managed to deal with a relegation candidate tonight. With the necessary pain and effort, Valencia was put aside 1-0 in Camp Nou. Barça take another three important points in the battle for the championship.



Mar 5 2023

The only goal of the game came in the fifteenth minute. A long cross from Sergio Busquets was headed in by the Brazilian Raphina. He got to the ball just a little earlier than the outgoing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. It was one of the few highlights in a flat first half. Frenkie de Jong did not return to the field after the break. The Dutch midfielder was replaced by the Ivorian Franck Kessié.

Raphina celebrates his goal. ©AFP



Ferran Torres missed a penalty just after the break by shooting at the post. Half an hour before the end, Ronald Araújo received the red card from referee Rojas. After that it was a long buttocks squeeze for FC Barcelona. The visitors, with Justin Kluivert as a substitute, went on the hunt for the equalizer. The resistance could not break the wall of Barça. The away team was still entitled to a penalty, but the referee and VAR did not agree. The leader played the last half hour after the dismissal of Ronald Araújo with ten men. See also Lula signs pro-democracy letter from USP

RealMadrid

The leader, who won 1-0 for the eighth time this season, holds a ten-minute lead over Real Madrid. The reigning national champion has fallen even further behind in the La Liga title race. Real did not get further than a goalless draw (0-0) in the away match against Real Betis. As a result, the gap with leader FC Barcelona increased to 9 points.

Real Madrid was the better team in Seville. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team also created quite a few chances. But goalkeeper Claudio Bravo from Betis kept his goal clean.





