The future of Sergio Busquets is still unknown. The Spanish midfielder has Xavi’s confidence and the same coach has asked him to sign his renewal with the Barça club for at least one more year. However, the veteran player, and for many the best holding midfielder of all time, continues to think about what to do with his career and has prolonged his final decision regarding the next step for a few weeks.
That being the case and how could it be otherwise, the club has begun to analyze scenarios in the event that at some point this season the containment team communicates to the club that its decision is to leave the ranks of the Xavi squad. For this reason, the coaching staff and the sports area are analyzing the names of players who could arrive as signings in the summer to cover Sergio’s loss in the medicampo and in the last hours that of one of the best on the planet in that position has emerged
The English press reports that Barcelona would be willing to offer up to 90 million euros to Manchester City for the transfer of Rodri, who would have the endorsement of Xavi since the coach from Barcelona considers him the footballer on the planet who most closely resembles Busquets. Rodri is a key piece in Guardiola’s eleven, however, Manchester City’s economic future is in limbo, so it is not ruled out that the club valued the sale of its stars, something that the Catalans want to exploit.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Barcelona #finds #candidate #replacement #Busquets
Leave a Reply