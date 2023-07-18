FC Barcelona is in a difficult financial situation that poses significant challenges for the club. Currently, they have an unpaid debt of 60 million euros, which limits their ability to register new signings and renewals for next season.
This accumulated debt comes from the financial strategies used by the club last season. Even with sales of players like Ansu Fati or Franck Kessie, it would not be enough. Barcelona is forced to take drastic economic measures, including the possible departure of players and a reduction in wages, to ease the financial burden.
The club is working hard to resolve this issue before the August 31 deadline for resolving the debt and complying with Financial Fair Play regulations. The directive seeks viable solutions that allow them to recover a stable financial situation.
Will FC Barcelona be able to register the signed players without problem?
Time is pressing for Barcelona, which needs to find a quick solution to be able to register the players and face the 2023-2024 season. Responsible account management and additional income generation will be essential to ensure the future of the club.
As the deadline approaches, the pressure increases and Barcelona must make effective and courageous decisions. Financial stability is key to the sporting success of the club. Barcelona is at a critical stage in which they must find creative and efficient solutions to overcome these financial challenges.
#Barcelona #faces #debt #million #prevents #registering #signings
