Der frühere Dortmunder und Münchner Torjäger, den Flick bestens aus gemeinsamen Bayern-Zeiten kennt, traf am Samstagabend kurz vor und nach der Halbzeitpause (45.+6 Minute und 49./Foulelfmeter).

„Das müssen wir akzeptieren“

Damit sorgte Lewandowski nach dem Rückstand durch Hugo Duro (44.) dafür, dass Barça und Flick nach der misslungenen Generalprobe keinen Fehlstart in hinlegten. Der Pole lobte den guten Teamgeist in einer Mannschaft aus Routiniers und jüngeren Spielern und sprach von einer am Ende perfekten Lösung.

„Wir hatten viele Probleme in der ersten Halbzeit, in der zweiten haben wir es viel besser gemacht. Wir sind sehr glücklich über diese drei Punkte“, sagte Flick, dem nach der EM-Endrunde und den Olympischen Spielen noch einige Profis verletzt fehlen. „Das müssen wir akzeptieren“, sagte der frühere Bundestrainer.

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

The 59-year-old had to do without İlkay Gündogan and new signing Dani Olmo, among others. National team captain Gündogan was still missing due to a laceration. Flick said he had a conversation with the 33-year-old after there was speculation about a possible departure from Barcelona after just one year.

Flick stressed that he values ​​Gündoğan as a player and a person. He did not comment on the details of the conversation. Recently, however, everything pointed to the midfielder staying. In a post on the X platform, Gündogan was happy about the “important win at the start of the season – good work!”

Valencia had the first chances to score, with new captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a desperate save from a deflected cross by Olympic champion Diego Lopez (21′). Shortly before half-time, it happened: Duro scored with a header, but only after video evidence was he able to celebrate and the offside decision was overturned. After a catastrophic mistake by ter Stegen in the build-up, Pau Cubarsi saved against Duro on the line (45’+3′).

Thanks to Lewandowski, the score was 1:1 in the break: The 35-year-old Pole equalized unexpectedly after a cross from European champion Lamine Yamal (45.+6). Shortly after the restart, the former Bundesliga striker turned the game around with a penalty. Raphinha had been fouled in the penalty area.