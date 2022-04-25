‼️ HISTORICAL ‼️

Barça has lost THREE CONSECUTIVE official matches at the Camp Nou (Eintracht, Cádiz and Rayo), within the same season, for the FIRST TIME in its history.

?️ He lost 3 in a row in 2 seasons (the last 2 in 97-98 and the first in 98-99). pic.twitter.com/jbQWWbOLmj

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) April 24, 2022