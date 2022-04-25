Yesterday, a match corresponding to matchday 21 of LaLiga was played at the Camp Nou between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, the match ended with victory for the Madrid team by one goal to nil, increasing the losing record Blaugrana in their stadium.
And it is no surprise to anyone that the culé team is not going through its best moment, eliminated from the Europa League, eliminated from the Copa del Rey and it is practically impossible for them to fight for first place in LaLiga, they are 15 points from Madrid and the white team just need to score on the following day to rise as champions. In short, this year Barça is going to have a blank season.
After the defeats at the Camp Nou against Eintracht Frankfurt, Cádiz and yesterday against Rayo Vallecano, it is the first time in its history that FC Barcelona has lost three consecutive games at its stadium within the same season.
The closest FC Barcelona has ever come to equaling this negative losing record dates back to the late 1990s, when they lost the last two games of the 1997/98 season and lost the first game of the 1998/99 season.
