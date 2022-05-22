with videoFC Barcelona has ended an eventful season with a home defeat against Villarreal. In Camp Nou it was 2-0 for the guests. Despite the defeat, the Catalans finish second behind national champions Real Madrid. The Madrilenians, who play the final of the Champions League against Liverpool on Saturday, have finished with 13 points more.

Barcelona started with Frenkie de Jong in the team and with Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong on the bench. The team of coach Xavi, who succeeded Ronald Koeman in the Camp Nou in the autumn, recently lost three times at home, including the match in the quarterfinals of the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Villarreal, where Danjuma Groeneveld was still missing, took the lead in the final phase of the first half via Alfonso Pedraza. Moi Gómez doubled the lead after the break. De Jong seemed to return something fifteen minutes before the end, but his goal with the head was rejected for offside. With Depay in the squad in the final phase, Barça failed to score. Villarreal finished seventh with the win and qualified for the Conference League. See also Live transfer market: registrations, cancellations, renewals and last minute today

Atlético Madrid have closed La Liga with a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa scored the goals for Diego Simeone’s team. Atlético finish with 71 points, three less than Barcelona. Jon Guridi scored in stoppage time for the home side, who finished sixth.

Sevilla, which, like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético, was already certain of participating in the Champions League next season, won 1-0 at home against Athletic Club. Rafa Mir scored the only goal for the home team, where Karim Rekik came in in the second half.

