Gerard Piqué yesterday put an end to his career as a footballer, although he did not do it in the best possible way. When Gil Manzano signaled the break, he went directly to reprimand him in midfield and once he entered the locker room tunnel he told her: “She’s a fucking shame, I shit on your fucking mother.” To make matters worse, Christensen arrived at the game with discomfort and Eric García was not to play, and without Gerard available, Chadi Riad, a 19-year-old Barcelona youth player, had to make his debut.
Given the injuries that Barça is suffering in defense and Piqué’s goodbye, the question that many are asking is the following: ‘Does Barcelona need to sign a new centre-back?’ Well, the only answer is injuries. Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Eric García, and if Xavi is in a hurry, he has Marcos Alonso as a patch who has been playing there in recent games. It’s a template with four central defenders plus a patch, so there shouldn’t be a problem covering those two positions.
Another thing is that the injuries return to prime with the Barcelona. So far this season the two players who were going to be Xavi’s starting center-back pair (Koundé and Araujo) have barely been able to play. And all this has influenced above all the future of FC Barcelona in the Champions League, although it has not been like that in the League.
The key to any project is to have good foundations, and Barcelona, by A or B, have not been able to enjoy their starting defense at any time. Everything has been patches and players who have not been able to enjoy continuity. The answer is clear: if the injuries are not capricious, they do not need to sign any center-back in the winter market to reinforce the defense.
