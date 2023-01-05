It’s official. The TAD (Administrative Court of Sport) has made Lewandowski’s sanction official. Finally, the sanction is not lifted (as Barça requested) and the Polish footballer will be out for three games. One for the double yellow seen against Osasuna and another two for the gesture to Gil Manzano. The striker will miss the games against Atlético de Madrid, Getafe and Girona. He would return (in LaLiga, since the sanction does not affect the Copa del Rey) against Real Betis in the match on February 1.
Barça will not go to ordinary justice this time so that it understands the merits of the matter and, therefore, will abide by the resolution. Despite considering that he is right “and that there is an obvious disproportion in the sanction imposed”, he has finally decided not to appeal the decision of the TAD. But he considers that the resolution has been issued “with unusual speed and without completing the procedural steps that, until now, he has always been respecting.”
Xavi hoped to have Lewandowski against Atlético de Madrid: “Yes, I am confident that he can play against Atlético de Madrid,” he said at a press conference. He was not called up against Intercity because the club was confident that Robert could be at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Sunday.
An end to one of the rarest episodes of sanctions in LaLiga, for the first time in history a player who had been sent off played the next game as a starter. The Espanyol board of directors have not given credit and have tried to report improper alignment, but have not obtained any results.
