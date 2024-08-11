Dani Olmo is a new player of FC BarcelonaThe Spanish midfielder was signed for 60 million euros from RB Leipzig. He is a real reinforcement for the Catalan club and Hansi Flick’s squad.
Just hours before his official presentation, the European champion took the opportunity to reveal the name of the strongest player he faced during his career. “The best player I faced? Neymar” he said. Words that should please the main interested party who currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal.
FC Barcelona have seen a significant reinforcement with the arrival of Dani Olmo. With this signing, Hansi Flick has a high-quality midfield for next year. The German coach will have to make tough decisions every weekend.
Between Ilkay Gündogan, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and now Dani Olmo, the competition will be fierce in the Catalan midfield. All players will have to prove their worth to gain the German coach’s trust.
The Catalans will have to push themselves to the limit if they want to win any titles this season, as their historic rivals, Real Madrid, have also greatly strengthened their squad with the addition of a star signing: Kyllian Mbappé.
More Barcelona news:
#Barcelona #Dani #Olmo #reveals #player #faced #Messi #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply