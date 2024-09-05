After a late but brilliant debut with FC Barcelona, Dani Olmo spoke about his first steps with his new team. The former RB Leipzig player spoke in particular about the player he gets along with best in the Catalan dressing room.
After two more than successful games with FC Barcelona in La Liga, punctuated in particular by two victories, Dani Olmo joined the Spanish national team for the first international break of the season. The new Barcelona player, coming from the Roja concentration, spoke to Catalan radio RAC 1. He looked back on his debut with the Blaugrana, praised Hansi Flick, but also Raphinha, the relationship between the two is going well.
The attacking midfielder explained that the Brazilian won him over immediately, whether on or off the pitch. We got along well from the start. He is a very complete player, a great person. In the locker room he helps the young players a lot and he also helped me when I arrived. And on the pitch he is a player I like because I am convinced that he will be a very helpful player. “, declared the top scorer of the last European Championship. A promising relationship, which will continue throughout the season.
If Raphinha and Dani Olmo get on very well, this translates to the pitch. Author of an excellent start to the season, Raphinha had not yet opened his account in La Liga. He did so in style on Saturday, scoring the first hat-trick of his career in his team’s resounding victory against Real Valladolid (7-0). Dani Olmo was also decisive, scoring his second goal in two other games. Two great protagonists of Barça’s four consecutive successes in the start of the season.
