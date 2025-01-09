Spectacular tension in the “Olmo case”: Spain’s highest sports authority CSD granted former Leipzig professional Dani Olmo, 26, and his striker colleague Pau Víctor, 23, a provisional, immediately valid permission to play for FC Barcelona on Wednesday in an urgent procedure. Previously, Spain’s league association and the football association RFEF had refused to register the two Barça players for the remainder of the current season as of January 1st. La Liga announced on Wednesday that it was considering legal action against the government authority’s decision.

Barça’s President Joan Laporta found out about the decision on the sidelines of the Spanish Super Cup currently taking place in Saudi Arabia – and celebrated it with a vulgar gesture, the Spanish version of the middle finger. TV pictures showed him shouting: “Take this!” He then attended Barça’s 2-0 semi-final win against cup winners Athletic Bilbao. The goals were scored by Gavi and Lamine Yamal. At the weekend, Barcelona will face the winner of the game between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca scheduled for Thursday – with Olmo and Pau Víctor.

Of course, the last word in the Olmo case is far from spoken. Spain’s sports council must make a decision on eligibility within three months; No matter how it turns out, it should then concern the ordinary courts. Starting with the fact that Barcelona has already made it clear that they want to challenge a refusal of game permits to the last instance.

The sports authority wants to protect the club, players and national team from harm

Spain’s sports authority said it wanted to protect Barça, the players, and also Spain’s national team from economic and sporting disadvantages that could prove irreparable and unmotivated upon thorough examination of the matter. It must be carefully examined whether Olmo and Pau Víctor do not have the right to be registered as Barcelona players. The league refused this on December 31, 2024 because the financially struggling FC Barcelona had not met the economic requirements for Olmo’s (and Pau Víctor’s) registration on time.

The league association, in turn, complained in its first statement that it had neither been informed nor listened to by the government. They want to examine the decision in detail. A report from the online newspaper Relevo According to him, various Spanish first division clubs are also prepared to take action against the government’s decision. There would also be a challenge to the ratings of FC Barcelona’s upcoming games if coach Hansi Flick were to call up Olmo and/or Pau Víctor.