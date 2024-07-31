Although Ronald Araujo underwent hamstring surgery a few days ago and will be out until the end of the year, the FC Barcelona could make a radical decision regarding its central.
It was one of the most important moments of this 2024 Copa América. Ronald Araujo’s terrible injury against Brazil in the quarter-finals of the competition was a hard blow for Uruguay and FC Barcelona. The centre-back underwent surgery in Finland and will be out until the end of December. Half a season lost for the Uruguayan, which could push Barça to make a tough decision.
Ronald Araujo could thus be released from Barça, before returning to being a player of the club in January, as he revealed on Wednesday Sport. A rather unusual, but legal, move that would allow the Blaugrana to free up significant financial space to register the arrival of other players during this transfer market.
If FC Barcelona were to resort to this subterfuge, it would not be without risks for the Blaugranas. In January, when the time comes to reintegrate Araujo into the Blaugrana squad, Barça might not have the financial margin to include the Uruguayan in its squad.
The latter would therefore not be able to return to Barcelona, he would be without a club and, above all, free to commit himself wherever he wanted. A disaster scenario that the Blaugrana do not prefer to imagine, and which clearly makes Barcelona’s leaders shudder with regard to the use of this process.
More news about Barcelona:
#Barcelona #radical #decision #Ronaldo #Araujo #injury #Copa #América
Leave a Reply