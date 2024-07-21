At Can Barça they are prioritising Nico Williams, seeing it as a great opportunity to secure his services and pair him with Lamine Yamal in attack, as in the Spanish national team. The economic situation makes everything difficult and they could ask for a bank loan for his signing.
FC Barcelona find themselves at a financial crossroads as they look to improve the performance of their squad. The club’s priority target to strengthen the left flank of their attack is Nico Williams, one of the young sensations of Athletic Club and Euro 2024, who will be fundamental in attack for De la Fuente’s team to triumph in Germany. However, the signing of the forward presents itself as a considerable financial challenge.
Athletic Club have made it clear that they will not negotiate for their star player and are demanding full payment of the buyout clause, which amounts to 58 million euros. Unlike other transfers, Athletic Club are not prepared to split the payments, which forces Barcelona to pay the full amount in one go. FC Barcelona also take into account that if July 31 passes and they still have not bought the player, his clause would increase to 100 million euros, as stated in his contract.
Despite claims by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta about the club’s financial capacity to make high-calibre signings, the reality is that the club does not have the necessary liquidity to pay Nico Williams’ release clause immediately. This has led the club to explore alternatives to raise the necessary €58 million.
One of the most viable solutions for Barça is to apply for a bank loan. A few months ago, ‘La Vanguardia’ reported that the club was negotiating a 100 million euro loan. Now, according to ‘SER’, Barcelona could be considering applying for another loan specifically to cover Nico Williams’ release clause.
Getting credit is only part of the challenge. Barcelona must also make room in their wage structure to bring in Nico Williams. This means the club will need to sell some players, preferably those on high salaries, to comply with financial regulations and be able to offer the young forward a competitive contract.
Despite these obstacles, negotiations between Barcelona and Nico Williams are moving forward. Barcelona’s sporting director Deco and the player’s agent Felix Tainta recently met in Zaragoza to discuss contractual terms. This meeting suggests that both parties are interested in reaching an agreement, although the financial and administrative process remains complex.
When did Nico Williams sign his current contract with Athletic Club?
Nico Williams signed his current contract with Athletic Club in January 2022.
What is Nico Williams’ release clause in his contract with Athletic Club?
Nico Williams’ release clause in his contract with Athletic Club is €58 million and increases to €100 million after 31 July 2024.
What position does Nico Williams occupy on the field?
Nico Williams plays as a striker, usually occupying the left wing of the attack.
Is there interest from other clubs in signing Nico Williams?
In addition to FC Barcelona, who would be the best positioned to secure his services, Chelsea and Arsenal are also after him.
How much does Nico Williams earn at Athletic Club Bilbao?
10 million gross annually
