Barcelona won again in the Spanish League, in the field of Alavés, but a new referee controversy shook the football environment in that country, after a disputed decision by judge Juan Martínez Munuera.

With goals from Robert Lewandowki, Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque, Barcelona chained a second consecutive victory in the League by winning 1-3 this Saturday on matchday 23, and regained third place in the League.

Current champion, Barça (50 points) surpasses Atlético (4th with 47), which on Sunday plays the Spanish capital derby against Real Madrid (1st with 57). The last member of this leading quartet, Girona (2nd, 55th), hosts Real Sociedad (6th) this Saturday.

In a solid match, the team led by Xavi opened the scoring thanks to a great maneuver by Lewandowski, who received from Gundogan, placed the ball and scored with a lob over the goalkeeper (23rd). Already in the second half (49) a great collective action was culminated by Gundogan with a volley. He received a measured pass from Pedri at the far post.

Right afterward, Alavés, who never lost face of the game, came close thanks to a header from the immense Samu Omorodion (50), but Vitor Roque, as soon as he entered the field (63) certified the victory with a precise shot hit by one of the posts.

Controversial expulsion of Vitor Roque: Xavi complains

The Brazilian, who had recently arrived at Barcelona, ​​was then sent off (73). In 14 minutes of play he had time to score and receive two yellow cards to return to the locker room. The second warning was marked by controversy. Vitor Roque managed to graze Rafa Marín with his studs and the referee interpreted that he deserved punishment.

The VAR did not review the action as it was a double warning play. Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, complained after the match and announced that he is going to appeal the expulsion.

“I only ask that they let us compete, I only ask for this. I'm not going to talk anymore about the referees, because then everything turns against me. Today is another blatant error, without more. “I think we are paying for the Negreira case, without further ado,” declared the DT.

Xavi had already complained about the work of the referees in the press conference before the duel against Alavés.

“I said that I didn't like that they conditioned the referees and they are doing it every week. I think it adulterates the competition a little. The referees are conditioned and we are seeing it. The Negreira case has not brought us together. It is a reality, but with this we have to compete,” he stated then.

With AFP and Efe