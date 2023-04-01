Barcelona has already informed the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that its first team will play its home games next season at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc, information that the federative entity must notify, in turn, to UEFA.

Barça had yet to communicate the stadium that will host the matches of the domestic and European competitions from the 2023-24 season, a procedure that, according to EFE, the entity recently carried out.

This management comes at a time when Barcelona is negotiating a financing agreement of around 1,500 million euros with different investment funds to carry out the works on the Espai Barça, the remodeling project for the Spotify Camp Nou and its surroundings.

If the loan is obtained, Barcelona will begin the remodeling works of the Spotify Camp Nou this summer, which will force the first men’s soccer team to play their home games at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium until November 2024, when it is scheduled to return to the Barça fief.

“We are facing a series of projects so that the club can once again be a benchmark at the management level and at the economic level. There is the Espai Barça, where we renovate the stadium, the Camp Nou, and then we create a campus, the new Palau Blaugrana “said the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, in an interview with EL TIEMPO in November 2022.

“We are very satisfied despite the fact that there is a world crisis. There are some assets that have been revalued in our 123 years of history and working so that the members continue to own the club, I give myself totally to this cause. That gives us a uniqueness and sense of belonging,” he added.

The other greats also changed scenery

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid also made important changes recently in this regard. The white club is finishing the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, for which it had to play for a time at the Alfredo di Stéfano.

Works at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

For its part, Atlético de Madrid left its home for many years, the Vicente Calderón stadium, which was demolished. It moved to its new location, today called Civitas Metropolitano, in September 2017.

