FC Barcelona was facing a complicated match, but it is even more so if in the first five minutes they score a goal of dubious legality in which the VAR does not intervene, and before the half hour of the match is over, your best footballer He is expelled for two very clear yellow cards.
FC Barcelona was planted in the 30th minute with an adverse score, a crowd overturned with their team, one player less and an Atlético Osasuna club on a roll.
He managed to hold out until the break playing very rough football, which presaged a very long second half. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Xavi Hernández’s men came out in the second half with a change of scheme. The Catalan coach opted for a 4-4-1, which has ended up working perfectly for him.
Not even 10 minutes had passed since the referee had allowed the start of the second 45 minutes when a great action by Jordi Alba caused Ferran Torres to leave a ball that Pedri sent into the net.
Everyone expected the rojillo team to dominate the chances, but little by little, thanks to adjustments by Xavi Hernández, such as placing De Jong as central defender or introducing Raphinha for Dembélé, the Catalan team began to turn the game, and tilted the field towards the goal of an Aitor Fernández who did not inspire much confidence.
Frenkie de Jong, from his new position, took a pass out of the hat that left Raphinha completely alone, who defined at will with a header over the red goalkeeper. The Catalans defended well the last 10 minutes and went home with a victory that tastes like more than three points. Leaders until after the World Cup.
