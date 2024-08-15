FC Barcelona wants to speed up its sales campaign. Three players have reportedly been instructed to find a new club as soon as possible in order to be able to sign other players.
Sales are not necessary for the Blaugrana team, but they are vital. According to reports from Sports WorldBarça have urgently asked three players to look for a new club. Firstly, Clément Lenglet is about to change teams and sign for Atlético de Madrid. Both parties have reportedly reached a contractual agreement and Barcelona should give the green light to the operation shortly.
Vitor Roque, meanwhile, has been on the ropes for several months. Sporting Lisbon are negotiating his loan. Hansi Flick is not counting on him, preferring the profile of Pau Victor. Everton have already offered 30 million euros, in vain, while Bournemouth are apparently following him closely.
Mika Faye is also on the verge of a transfer this summer. The Senegalese international has been linked with Ligue 1 clubs such as AS Monaco, OGC Nice, RC Lens and Stade Rennais. FC Porto and Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in him.
The deal is expected to generate at least €20m for the Catalan giants. These three sales will be used to finance the arrival of a winger or to register players in La Liga. Julián Araujo has already left for Bournemouth for €10m, while Oriol Romeu has returned to Girona on loan. To date, Dani Olmo is Barça’s only new signing, transferred for around €60m, including bonuses.
