The fifth day of La Liga ended on Monday with the match between FC Barcelona and Granada. A meeting that Barça almost lost before snatching a draw in the last minutes thanks to an equalizer from Ronald Araujo. A result that does not really offer respite to Ronald Koeman, already in the hot seat after the heavy setback conceded in the Champions League last week against Bayern Munich (0-3). Everything had started very badly with the rapid opening of the scoring for Granada by Duarte (2nd). And despite several opportunities, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, Philippe Coutinho and company, it was therefore not until the last moments of the meeting that Araujo finally deceived Luis Maximiano, the goalkeeper of Granada (87th).

While the Catalan club could have climbed back to 4th place in La Liga, 3 points behind the leaders, Real Madrid, in case of victory, this draw could be fatal for Ronald Koeman, according to several Spanish media. The Dutchman, nervous, was warned for protest at the end of the game. A game that could well be the last for him on the Catalan bench …