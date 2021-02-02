After his left knee injury in November, the schedule looked for a full recovery from Ansu Fati initially a downtime of four months. But that could get tight. At the FC Barcelona do not want to rush things under any circumstances.
On November 7th, the youngster, who had started the season well (9 points scorer in 10 games), injured his left knee in the game against Betis Sevilla (5: 2). Diagnosis: meniscus tear. Two days later he was already under the knife with surgeon Ramon Cugat.
In the best case, both Cugat and the Catalans’ club doctors calculated a convalescence of four months. The second leg in the Champions League round of 16 against Paris St. Germain (March 10th) was the fixed point of all planning. Until now.
Because recent investigations into the battered knee of the striker revealed a report by as according to a slower than expected healing process of the suture scars on the operated meniscus.
This means that Fati’s participation in the premier class hit against the French champion should have moved a long way off.
Because at FC Barcelona they don’t want to do one thing above all: to break things – the pun is allowed at this point – over the knee. In the meantime, the medical professionals have refrained from setting up a new schedule. The main aim of this is to prevent the impatience of the player himself.
Only when Fati is 100 percent resilient again should the 18-year-old start the competition again. In return, those responsible at the Nou Camp accept a longer downtime for their super talent. After all, the Spaniard with Bissau roots still has a whole career ahead of him. Jeopardizing this out of impatience is out of the question for the bosses of the Azulgrana.
However, there are better reports from another injured person. Information from the largest radio station in the country, Cadena SER, According to veteran Gerard Piqué’s knee (in this case the right one) after the cruciate ligament rupture (plus inner ligament stretch) suffered in November (in the league game at Atlético), it is developing according to schedule.
In addition, at Gérard, who is now 34 years old, the calculation is not aimed at a one hundred percent restoration of the knee. With a load capacity of 80 percent, the defensive line should slide back into the team.
Thus, the 2010 and 2012 world and European champions might already play the aforementioned second leg against PSG on March 10th.