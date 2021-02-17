The worst was still ahead of them that evening. But Gerard Piqué and his teammates didn’t know that at the time. But maybe they already suspected it. In any case, Piqué, after another attack by the guests, which the defensive zone of the Azulgrana cut the butter like a hot knife, freaked out completely – and compressed the people in front of him.
And thanks to the corona-related emptiness in the wide area of the Nou Camp, the calls could also be clearly understood. The 34-year-old swore in the crudest and not necessarily youth-free tinkering manner when the French played their way back to the opposing baseline in the 38th minute – in a concerted action between the all-out-of-all Mbappé and full-back Kurzawa.
The subsequent corner kick was preceded by the outbreak of Piqué: “A bad long possession of the ball, damn it!”, With which he complained about the lack of relief from the midfield and the offensive of his team. “Fuck again. Coming at last. Long possession of the ball, hell.” (Source: marca.com)
Griezmann, as one of the obvious addressees of the lecture, called back, “Fine now. Quiet Jerry, stop screaming.” But these words of the French, intended as appeasement, had no effect whatsoever. Piqué seemed even more annoyed by her. “Fuck it again, Grizzy, damn shit!”
Whereupon Griezmann again felt obliged to give Contra. “F ** k you!”, He hissed to his chief of defense, who with a “F ** k you yourself!” held against it. And continued: “We are swimming and have been for five minutes.”
Griezmann again: “Stop screaming!” His compatriot Lenglet also tried to calm the ranks, at least verbally. But he didn’t succeed. On the contrary.
“Fuck it again, we’re running like crazy here,” Piqué began to talk himself into a rage again. And aimed primarily at the in his eyes insufficient backward movement of his offensive colleagues. Griezmann, almost in an offended tone, reacts defiantly: “I run too!”
Not enough yesterday. Or wrong. Which is not only to blame Griezmann. Because it felt like the French were always a step faster than their opponents, especially in the second half, which they controlled.
Whereby: Griezmann still ran in the end. Namely, very, very quickly out of the changing room and off to El Prat Airport.
When asked by a journalist who happened to be there, why he was leaving the city after one of the worst home defeats in European Cup history (PSG are only the second French team after FC Metz to ever win at the Nou Camp) – with that at the same time ignoring the curfew, which was officially ordered in Barcelona from 10 p.m. – the Frenchman replied, visibly annoyed: “And what is that to you?”
Griezmann, who traveled to relatives in Lyon, is absent without permission, at least not from the club’s point of view. Because coach Koeman had given his team two days off after the debacle against PSG. Given the tense atmosphere in the team, it might not be the worst idea.