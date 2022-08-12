The activation of the fourth lever of FC Barcelona with revenues of over 100 million euros has been made official. In addition, it is expected that this Friday the culé team will close Gerard Piqué’s new contract and in this way, without the need to sell players, the Blaugrana will be able to register their signings as well as their renewals.
Despite this, the club’s intention is to continue selling players because in their positions there is a lot of competition ahead or they are simply not to Xavi’s liking. Such is the case of Sergiño Dest, a right-back who does not meet what the coach is looking for and his departure begins to cook for the Premier League.
According to information from Sport, Barcelona and Manchester United are already negotiating the transfer of the 21-year-old winger, who is to the liking of Erik Ten Hag and the Dutch coach himself seeks to bring him into his ranks within the Red Devil team. Initially, the English team would have offered the Portuguese Diogo Dalot to lower the price, however, in Barcelona they are looking for a clean sale because the Portuguese player does not fit into the plans of the Catalans.
