The Argentine left-handed defender Lisandro Martinezjust 24 years old, is living a phenomenal season with Ajax in the Eredivisie, being the undisputed starter and with 37 games played so far.
In addition, the former Defense and Justice is a fixture in the calls for the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni and, if no problem arises, he will be present at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, for which several European giants are beginning negotiations for sign him up for the next market.
According to media information from the Old Continent, the player could make a leap for next season: Manchester United from England and FC Barcelona from Spain are the main interested parties in the Gualeguay-born player,
United, who have acquired Erik ten Hag As a new coach hours ago, he plans to carry out a reconstruction in his squad, and Lisandro Martínez would be in the plans: the DT comes from directing him at Ajax, so that reason could guide the negotiations.
But at the same time the “Culé” team has a very good relationship with Ajax, so there should be no problem in carrying out the operation: fully managed by Jordi Cruyff, Barcelona could spend around €30M. Who will keep it?
#Barcelona #Manchester #United #bid #Argentine #Lisandro #Martínez
Leave a Reply