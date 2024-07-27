FC Barcelona has seen a number of captains who have left a profound mark on the club. Ranking their importance is a challenge due to their unique and diverse contributions, but here is a list, in order of importance, based on their impact and legacy on the club’s history.
César Rodríguez was one of the greatest goalscorers in Barça’s history, with 232 goals in 351 official matches. He was captain for several years and helped the club win five Ligas and three Copa del Generalísimo. His ability to score decisive goals and his loyalty to the club made him a prominent figure in Barça’s history.
Sergio Busquets is one of the most intelligent and tactically astute midfielders of his generation. As captain, he has continued Barça’s tradition of midfield leadership, winning numerous titles, including three Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles. His ability to read the game and his consistency make him a respected leader.
Known for his defensive solidity, José Ramón Alexanko captained Barça when they won their first European Cup in 1992. He made 300 appearances for the club and won 17 titles, including four Ligas and three Copa del Reys. His experience and leadership were crucial in a time of transformation for Barça.
Pep Guardiola, before becoming one of the world’s most successful managers, was a strategic and cerebral midfielder. As captain, he led Barça to four La Liga titles and a European Cup in 1992. His ability to read the game and his quiet but effective leadership were fundamental to the team.
Johan Cruyff, although he played for Barça for only five years, had a lasting impact. As captain, he led the team with his innovative playing style and tactical vision. He won a league title in 1974, his first in 14 years, and his influence extended far beyond his time as a player, as later as a manager, he led Barça to their first European Cup in 1992.
Andrés Iniesta is remembered for his goal in the 2010 World Cup final and his ability to appear in the most important moments. As Barça captain, he was the personification of elegance and humility. He won 32 titles with the club, including four Champions Leagues and nine La Ligas. Iniesta is a living legend who continues to be an example for young footballers.
Joan Segarra, nicknamed “The Great Captain”, played more than 500 games for Barcelona. He was a charismatic leader and a key player in the 1950s and early 1960s, when Barça won four Ligas and five Copa del Generalísimo titles. His influence extended beyond the pitch, being a figure respected and admired by all.
Xavi Hernandez was the brains of the team during Barca’s golden era under Pep Guardiola. His ability to control the tempo of the game and his precision in passing were unrivalled. He won 25 titles with the club, including four Champions Leagues and eight La Ligas. As captain, Xavi was a natural leader who inspired his teammates with his vision and professionalism.
Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, broke almost every record possible during his time at Barcelona. As captain, he led the team to numerous titles, including four Champions Leagues and ten La Liga titles. Messi is not only the club’s top scorer, but also an iconic figure whose influence transcends football.
Known for his dedication and courage, Carles Puyol is synonymous with leadership and passion. He made his debut in 1999 and quickly became a mainstay in the defence. Puyol won 21 titles with Barça, including three Champions Leagues and six La Ligas. His ability to lead by example, his resilience and his ability to inspire his teammates made him an exceptional captain.
