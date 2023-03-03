FC Barcelona has taken a small step towards the final of the Copa del Rey. The Catalans won the first game in the semi-final against Real Madrid in Santiago Bernabéu, thanks to a good dose of luck, 0-1.

In the early stages, Barcelona left the ball to Real Madrid and the home team also seemed to take the lead for a moment. However, Karim Benzema’s goal was canceled because the linesman rightly concluded that it was offside.

Frenkie de Jong was also put to work defensively. That resulted in a particularly fierce duel with Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian eventually knocked the Dutchman down with a kind of judo throw and, to his own disbelief, was yellow for his action.

Not much later, Barcelona happily opened the score. A bet by Franck Kessié disappeared through the foot of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois against Real defender Éder Militão, after which the ball rolled over the goal line. Defender Nacho also seemed to hit the ball. See also Cabinet plan: 60,000 new student homes over the next eight years

Barcelona bit off quite a bit in the rest of the first half, but in the second half De Koninklijke was again the team that had possession. The biggest chance, however, was for the visitors. Kessié thought to score the 0-2, but it was teammate Ansu Fati who ran the ball off the line. ,,Jump anyway”, Kessié gestured desperately towards the substitute.

Franck Kessie can’t believe Ansu Fati prevented 0-2. © REUTERS



The return in Barcelona is scheduled for April 5. In the other semi-final, Osasuna won 1-0 against Athletic on Wednesday. They meet in the return on April 4 in Bilbao.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

La Liga figures

View all videos about La Liga at the bottom of this article, all results, the program and the position of the Spanish top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists). See also Putin announced 17 criminal cases due to torture in colonies

Program and results La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

All videos about Spanish football

Statistics La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.