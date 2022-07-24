Little by little it is becoming one of the “dances” of the summer. The French central defender, Sevilla, Chelsea and FC Barcelona are still fighting to reach an agreement.
Everything seems to indicate that Koundé prefers to wait for Barça, but Chelsea’s financial offer, both in terms of a transfer to Sevilla and the salary that the player would receive, is much higher than that of the culé team.
Even so, Joan Laporta and his team have asked the Frenchman to hold on a little longer, as the culé team seems to be able to throw the house out the window to close the signing of one of the best defenders on the planet.
Chelsea, meanwhile, try to shore up their defense as quickly as possible to make the many losses they have suffered in that demarcation forget as soon as possible. Andreas Christensen has gone to Barcelona, Antonio Rüdiger to Real Madrid, César Azpilicueta has a foot and a half in the Spanish league…
Gerard Romero, from the Jijantes program, has assured that Barça and Sevilla have reached a pre-agreement and it is a matter of hours before both entities make the transfer of the player official.
Koundé’s first option has always been Barcelona, but the Frenchman is clear that he does not intend to wait until the last moment of the market to leave the ranks of the Seville team, since he would not be the first player who, by holding on and waiting, ends up seeing his desire to leave your club.
