The young player from Athletic Club Bilbao, Nico Williams, is currently playing in the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany with the Spanish team, where he is showing signs of his infinite quality in matches like yesterday’s group match against Italy. After receiving the player of the match award for his magnificent performance, all the networks talked again about what the player’s future will be for next year, since FC Barcelona was after him at the beginning of the market.
And it would be a few hours later, when Fabrizio Romano would report that the €58M clause that the player has in the recent contract he signed a few weeks ago is now official. This, together with his role last season leading his club to fifth place in LaLiga, and his current role in the Euro Cup with the senior team, has led to thinking that taking into account the current prices of the players, he can It may even be cheap, and be a golden opportunity for the culé team.
In Barcelona, since Neymar left, no player has come to reign on that left wing as the fans would like. Big names like Coutinho, sometimes Dembélé or even Ansu Fati, have passed through there without pain or glory. This last season, they relied on João Félix who has not been chosen for the position either, at least as a starter and therefore, they are still looking for the player who will shine there again. And perhaps, with Nico Williams they have found it.
For quite some time during the season, there was talk that the Spanish winger was ending his contract and could go to the culé team for free, but a few weeks ago he renewed, an act that has greatly reassured the president of the Basque club. In addition, they have agreed on a clause of 58 million which would be an interesting amount if the player finally decides to leave the club. Other options that the culés were considering in case Nico did not arrive were Luis Díaz, Liverpool’s Colombian winger.
