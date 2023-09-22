Regarding the closing of the transfer market and as Joan Laporta had announced a couple of days ago, FC Barcelona finalized the arrival of a couple more players. Two reinforcements of enormous quality who were not experiencing their best period, at least in terms of discipline in their previous teams, João Cancelo from Manchester City and João Félix, arrived from the capital of Spain where he was one hundred percent erased by of Simeone at Atlético de Madrid.
Both players have arrived on loan hoping to have such a positive year that the club will finalize their continuity at the end of the season. The adaptation has been fleeting, so much so that more than one inside the club is surprised, since it seems that the two Portuguese were born to play in Barcelona’s system and philosophy. Xavi himself affirms that it is too early to talk about the total purchase of the two players, however, the club’s board of directors is already exploring prices.
From Spain they report that the unexpected performance of the two players has caused the sports area to contact their clubs of origin again to find out their financial requirements. In the case of Manchester City, they will accept a figure around 25 million euros for the sale of Cancelo, for their part, the people from the Atlético de Madrid team have made it clear to the culés that they will sell Felix for a figure of at least 80 million euros.
