FC Barcelona manages to qualify for the next round of the Copa del Rey after completing a really bad game.
With the ball, Barça was quite successful as usual, and it is that in some sections of the match they managed to achieve great fluidity when it came to circulating the ball. The problem came in the game without the ball.
The culés defended the Intercity attacks really badly. The people from Alicante managed to tie the game three times.
As soon as the match began, in the fourth minute, Araújo put his team ahead after a great header from a corner kick perfectly voted by Pablo Torre. Soldevila tied the match as soon as the second half began, but good old Dembélé invented an extraordinary Vaseline to put the Catalans ahead again.
Again Soldevila put the tables on the scoreboard in a match that was already beginning to annoy Xavi Hernández. The third for the Catalans was the work of Raphinha after an exquisite assistance from Jordi Alba. Three minutes after the referee signaled the end of the match, Soldevila tied the game again after a resounding mistake by Marcos Alonso.
The game went to extra time, and a great pass behind from Raphinha allowed Ansu Fati to definitively put the Catalans ahead: 3-4.
Xavi’s men will try to forget the bad game sooner rather than later, because this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. they will visit the Wanda Metropolitano with the aim of maintaining the lead.
