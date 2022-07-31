FC Barcelona is managing to carry out a large transfer market, acquiring players who make the squad take a leap in quality for next season, but the signings at Can Barça have not yet finished, or at least that is the vision that exists within of the club. They still want to incorporate the Spanish players from Chelsea, Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta, into the entity.
In fact, from the Blaugrana entity they work against the clock to be able to carry out the incorporations of both players in the next week, since in recent days these operations have been stopped. Currently there is no agreement with Chelsea, and from FC Barcelona they want to have it closed before both players debut in the Premier League with the London team.
As reported sports, The directors of FC Barcelona are in permanent contact with who manages Chelsea, waiting for them to give him the green light, although they depend on the additions that arrive to the group trained by Thomas Tuchel to reinforce the defensive positions.
Both Marcos Alonso and Azpilicueta are currently enjoying a few days off after finishing the preseason with the London club, although both players are expected to pressure the blue board to speed up their exits. According to various sources, Xavi Hernández has asked the players to be patient and trust that they will end up playing for the culé club.
On the other hand, FC Barcelona is in a delicate situation, since there is currently an overbooking in the squad and if they cannot release the players that Xavi does not have, they will have a problem when registering new players. . If both players join before they start, it will be difficult for the Catalans to manage.
Right now for the Barça team the priority is Marcos Alonso, because they need a replacement for Jordi Alba, who is the only natural left-back in the squad. Although it has been reported that it is somewhat difficult for the two players to arrive in Barcelona.
Gerard Romero in Jijantes explained that he saw the additions of Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as impossible and that therefore he saw other options for the left-back, such as Reguilón or Caio Henrique.
