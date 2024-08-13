He FC Barcelona faces the 2024/25 season with a series of significant changes after a last campaign without titles and the departure of Xavi Hernández from the bench.
The arrival of Hansi Flick as the new coach marks the beginning of a new era in the hope of returning the team to glory in the Spanish league and in Europe. Barcelona’s last season ended without any major titles, a reality that has prompted a restructuring in the dugout and on the pitch.
One of the bright spots for the Catalans in this new era is Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old prodigy who is emerging as the team’s most promising player. With his emerging talent and ability to make the difference in games, Yamal could become the key player Barcelona need to overcome their recent struggles and challenge Europe’s big boys. The 2024/25 season will be crucial for the Blaugrana team as they seek to return to the top of football and consolidate their new project under the guidance of Hansi Flick.
The last five seasons have been tough for FC Barcelona, with financial problems that the club has dealt with in the best possible way each season. There has been some progress each year, but as can be seen, at a footballing level, it is still insufficient despite making great signings such as Lewandowski, Gundogan, Rapinha or the loans of João Cancelo and João Félix last season.
In terms of competition level, FC Barcelona has managed to win a league title in one of its worst moments as a club. Under the direction of Xavi Hernández, FC Barcelona won LaLiga again in the 2022/23 season, after a period of difficulties and lack of titles. With a renewed style of play and a solid defense, the culé team showed remarkable consistency throughout the season, beating their rivals with a mix of youth and experience. This victory marked Barcelona’s return to the top of Spanish football, consolidating Xavi’s successful project.
During Xavi Hernández’s tenure as FC Barcelona manager, the club achieved notable success in the 2022/23 season. In addition to winning LaLiga, which was the first Spanish league title in four years, the team also claimed the Spanish Super Cup, beating Real Madrid in the final. These triumphs reflected the return of stability and success to Barcelona under Xavi, who stood out for his tactical approach and his ability to revitalize the team in a time of change and reconstruction.
However, before Xavi Hernandez arrived, FC Barcelona was managed by Ronald Koeman, who is currently the national team manager of the Netherlands. During Koeman’s tenure as manager, the club managed to win the Copa del Rey in the 2020/21 season. This title represented a resurgence after a disappointing previous season. Despite financial difficulties and the departures of key players, Koeman managed to get the team to play effective and competitive football, leading them to the top of Spanish football. However, his time at Barcelona was also marked by significant challenges and a lack of success in European competitions.
|
Season
|
Rival
|
Meeting
|
Competition
|
2023-24
|
Paris Saint Germain
|
1/4 final
|
Champions League
|
2022-23
|
Manchester United
|
1/8 finals
|
Europa League
|
2021-22
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
1/16 finals
|
Europa League
|
2020-21
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
1/8 finals
|
Champions League
|
2019-20
|
Bayern Munich
|
1/4 final
|
Champions League
|
Dorsal
|
Player
|
1
|
Ter Stegen
|
13
|
Iñaki Peña
|
26
|
Ander Astralaga
|
2
|
Cubarsi
|
3
|
Bucket
|
4
|
Ronald Araujo
|
5
|
Inigo Martinez
|
12
|
Alex Valle
|
23
|
Jules Koundé
|
24
|
Eric Garcia
|
25
|
Lenglet
|
6
|
Gavi
|
8
|
Pedri
|
14
|
Pablo Torre
|
16
|
Fermin
|
20
|
Dani Olmo
|
21
|
De Jong
|
22
|
Gundogan
|
30
|
Marc Casado
|
7
|
Ferran Torres
|
9
|
Lewandowski
|
10
|
Ansu Fati
|
11
|
Raphinha
|
17
|
Vitor Roque
|
18
|
Paul Victor
|
19
|
Lamine Yamal
|
Player
|
Club from
|
Price
|
Dani Olmo
|
RB Leipzig
|
55+7 million
|
Paul Victor
|
Girona
|
2.7 million
|
Ansu Fati
|
Brighton
|
Return from loan
|
Eric Garcia
|
Girona
|
Return from loan
|
Lenglet
|
Aston Villa
|
Return from loan
|
Pablo Torre
|
Girona
|
Return from loan
|
Player
|
Club he is leaving for
|
Price
|
Oriol Romeu
|
Girona
|
Assignment
|
Marc Guiu
|
Chelsea
|
6 million
|
Joao Felix
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Return from loan
|
Joao Cancelo
|
Manchester City
|
Return from loan
|
Dest
|
PSV
|
0 million
Next season, Lamine Yamal is tipped to become FC Barcelona’s top scorer. At 17, the young forward has already shown impressive potential, dazzling with his technical ability and vision during the past campaign. With the arrival of new manager Hansi Flick, who is looking to revitalize the team, Yamal is ready to take on a leading role in the Barça attack. The expectation is that the prodigious talent will establish himself as Barcelona’s main offensive threat, taking on the responsibility of leading the scoring charge and becoming a key figure in the fight for national and international titles.
