It wasn’t long ago that you have looked at the status quo at FC Augsburg. A bumpy December was behind the footballers, who released her with a 1: 5 clap at promoted Holstein Kiel three days before Christmas. They opened the new year with a 0-1 home defeat against VfB Stuttgart. In the table, the lead on the 1. FC Heidenheim, which was at relegation place 16, shrank together on three dots – which is why they looked a little more crumpled.

This must be reminded against SC Freiburg before the home game on Sunday in order to be able to classify the 180-degree turn into the new status quo. The fact that they would line up for at least floral forecast at FC Augsburg after the failed start to the year after Stuttgart’s seven league games without defeat, more precisely four victories and three draws would have been considered one and a half months ago. Only the 0: 1 in Stuttgart in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup in early February is a flaw in the balance sheet. After all, he had no influence on the Bundesliga table. Due to the 16 -point lead over the third last Heidenheim, the relegation battle may be considered already managed before it could really become a serious danger for the FCA. Rather, the team of coach Jess Thorup put a real U-Turn upwards. “Everything is running at the moment,” said the Dane after the recent 3-0 victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

From the perspective of Augsburg, your flow against Freiburg and beyond is happy to stop, especially since one of the two goals for the medium -term future could already be reached within reach: a placement of the first ten in the table. The second participation in the European Cup in the club’s history after 2015/16, the second long -distance destination, is further away. But it is such an unexpected success that the FCA is able to carefully probe the upper half of the tableau for a place.

Neither for Matsima nor for Claude-Maurice had their French clubs used

This has a lot to do with Finn Dahmen, Chrislain Matsima and Alexis Claude-Maurice, who increasingly turn out to be more than Augsburg’s surprising axis of success. There was hardly any or no question of the trio at the beginning of the season. At that time Dahmen only watched as a goalkeeper number two, as Nediljko Labrovic played in the trophy and in the Bundesliga. Matsima and Claude-Maurice were not yet part of the squad. Together with loan player Frank Onyeka, 27, from FC Brentford, the two French showered from the Côte d’Azur on August 30 by the last gap of the transfer window. The central defender Matsima came as a loan from the Champions League participant AS Monaco, who was not used for the talent. Offensive player Claude-Maurice signed free of charge by 2027 because he was no longer wanted at Monaco’s neighbor OGC Nice. The expertise from the south of France was too inconsistent.

In Augsburg, not only sports director Marinko Jurendic laughs at the fake, which has succeeded for two transfers. At the Swabians, Claude-Maurice, 26, presents itself as a difference. Thorup calls him an “X factor” because the nimble Claude-Maurice can create decisive moments with its fine technology. In Mönchengladbach, he scored all three goals within a quarter of an hour and was the first Augsburg to create a so -called flawless hat trick in the Bundesliga. Previously, he had made the victories against Dortmund (2-1) and in Union (2-0) with two goals each. In total, Claude-Maurice has ten goals at the FCA in 20 missions, by far his personal best in his professional career.

Matsima’s intermediate balance is similarly convincing, which has also established itself as a fixed pillar in Thorup’s team. This is also why the Augsburgs pulled their purchase option anchored in the summer at the end of January and concluded a contract with the captain of the French U21 national team until 2029. The transfer of around five million euros is also manageable because the 22 -year -old Matsima is considered a promise for the future, sporty and financially with a possible resale. Thorup certifies his “giant potential” to his “service provider”, player Elvis Rexhbecaj even described his colleagues as “jewel”. Because of his convincing performance, Matsima was named Bundesliga rookie of the month of January. In the election, he also prevailed against Bavaria Munich Michael Olise, with the Matsima in France’s Olympic selection last summer won the silver medal.

And then there is goalkeeper Dahmen, 26, who was overflowed from the 1st FSV Mainz 05 in July 2023. After a changeable season as number one last summer, he seemed to have landed in a career bag at the FCA-but Dahmen’s patience after downgrading to number two paid off. In January, Thorup made him number one again, since then the FCA has only conceded three goals in eight league games. The zero was five times at Dahmen, last time he had to grab 343 minutes ago. With their opponent of 0.38 per game, the Augsburgers even have the best defensive in Europe in 2025, ahead of FC Barcelona (0.5). And coach Thorup, 55, has even come to the best point cut of all Augsburg Bundesliga trainers (1.3) in the 50 games of his term since October 2023. With the FCA, you have not been looking for it for a long time.