You were just from one Remain at FC Augsburg gone out, but there have just been media reports that Philipp Max is about to move to Holland. The transfer is currently apparently the crux of the matter.
The fact that Philipp Max was not called up for the national team again, in contrast to Nico Schulz, should not have deterred potential interested parties. So reports imagethat PSV Eindhoven and their German coach Roger Schmidt would like to sign the winger – FC Augsburg has already confirmed their interest.
The 26-year-old himself should be ready to take the step to the Netherlands. “After receiving the offer, we immediately sought a conversation with the player. He told us that he wanted to change,” said Augsburg manager Stefan Reuter to image.
“It is correct that we have received an offer to buy Philipp Max for the first time. We are in contact with the interested club. However, we are still different when it comes to the transfer fee,” continued Reuter.
Accordingly, Augsburg should continue to demand a transfer fee from ten million euros, but Eindhoven has only offered 7.5 million euros so far. Max is still under contract in Augsburg until 2022, but the FCA is dependent on transfer proceeds. It is conceivable that an agreement could be reached in the negotiations shortly.
