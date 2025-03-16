Afterwards, the defense of FC Augsburg was stable, no matter how it was lured. All attempts to provoke full -bodied announcements to the European Cup ran into the emptiness similarly as the opponents attacks on the square for weeks.

After the 1-0 (0: 0) against VfL Wolfsburg for the FCA, the Bundesliga table only shows four points behind the international ranks. Perhaps for trips via the continent via Conference League is even sufficient to complete the season in seventh place, from which the Augsburgers are only two points away. That would be the case if Leverkusen, Leipzig or Stuttgart qualify for an international competition via the Bundesliga and at the same time win the DFB Cup. So, dear Augsburger, how about a little euphoria? “It is good to climb up,” said goal scorer Phillip Tietz, “but we don’t talk about Europe or other things.”

It looks a bit as if the FCA is just sneaking on the top of the toe. This happens so quietly that the Augsburgers hardly notice it themselves. At least they don’t want to admit it. The highest of the feelings was Jess Thorup’s joyful inventory. “It’s amazing what is happening in Augsburg at the moment,” said the coach radiantly after the club record of ten Bundesliga games in series without defeat. However, the most factual Dane does not derive research. He holds it like Marinko Jurendic. “We can’t buy anything if we think too far. We are FC Augsburg, we have to stay on the floor, ”said the sports director. He finds it “fantastic that you connect Europe with Augsburg”, and you are also ambitious, especially since the transfer to the Bundesliga season 2025/26 is no longer at risk. But he doesn’t want to trumpet goals, said Jurendic: “It doesn’t help to build air locks.”

The Augsburg caution is also due to a healthy realism. You know that you owe your success series to almost maximum minimalism. Three of their last six games ended 0-0, the youngest two with 1-0 wins. As a runaway, only the 3-0 win in Mönchengladbach is in the younger record when Borussia played tenth for more than an hour. Against Wolfsburg, the third goalless home remise dawned up one after the other before Tietz pushed in to victory after a wide pass from the VfL loan player Cedric Zesiger (53.). “We can definitely get forward in the game,” said Jurendic.

It also has to do with the experience from last season that they are emphasized at the FCA. In the spring of 2024, they were very promising before the last five games in the race for Europe. But then they lost all the remaining games. Now they prefer to live in secret, quietly and wise to continue their course of the past few weeks after the international break against TSG Hoffenheim.

In the table of the second half of the season, the Augsburgers are in second place behind FC Bayern

The Augsburgers are the only team in the Bundesliga in the second half of the season, they are in second place behind FC Bayern in the table of the second half of the season with five wins and four draws. In the nine league games of the second half of the season so far, the Augsburgers only had to take two goals (FC Bayern: Elf) and only three in 2025. This statistically have the best defense in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Goalkeeper Finn Dahmen is now 613 minutes without conceding a goal, of course club record.

At the FCA, you are constantly having to add new records to the club chronicle, including Jeffrey Gouweleeuws 250th Bundesliga game. Word even got around to Europe, at least to the neighboring Netherlands, the home of the FCA captain. “I noticed that. There is not something so often in the media in Holland about me, but already this week, ”said the 33-year-old. He is now the Dutch with the most Bundesliga games, in front of the former Duisburg and Schalke Heinz van Haaren and some famous colleagues in the recent past like Arjen Robben.

At least the attacker Tietz thought of a trip to Europe after the end of his three -month gate. “I’m still thinking about whether we are going to Austria somewhere,” he said. However, it was only about a trip with the family during the coming days off during the Bundesliga break. And maybe, said Tietz, he stays at home to take care of the new children’s room. The offspring should come in July. It runs at the FCA on all levels.