The FC Augsburg will have to do without left-back Iago in the coming weeks. The 23-year-old underwent his ankle surgery.
Iago suffered the injury in the 1: 3 bankruptcy against Borussia Dortmund and already missed the previous game of FCA (0: 2 against Wolfsburg). Since the conservative therapy did not have the desired effect, the left-back had to go under the knife. During the procedure, an activated free joint body was removed from the ankle.
“The doctors said that the operation went well,” Iago explains in the association’s announcement. “So I hope that my upcoming rehab will also go well so that I can be available to the team again as soon as possible.”
Philipp Max’s successor had played 14 Bundesliga games this season, scored one goal himself and prepared two more. Iago will be represented by Mads Pedersen from Denmark in the coming weeks.