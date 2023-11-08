Today EA Sports FC announced Experts’ Choice, a new player program that features a monthly update in FC 24 of Ultimate Team for the EA Sports Premier League and Laliga player chosen by a pundit. The commentators from Sky Sports and Dazn will discuss and choose the players they deem worthy of the Experts’ Choice. Experts’ Choice is not a traditional award like Player of the Match or Player of the Month. Instead, commentators can choose the player to celebrate his achievements in a particular match. Whether it’s a player who shined on the pitch, who emerged as an unsung hero throughout the season, or who simply deserves the spotlight, anyone can become an Expert’s Choice. Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher will select the Experts’ First Choice from the players who featured in the eleventh week of the Premier League. Going forward, Experts’ Picks will be scheduled monthly and alternated between the Premier League and Laliga EA Sports, with the first Experts’ Pick from Laliga and Dazn in December. The Experts’ Choice will then receive a personalized boost on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, unlockable in-game 2-3 days after broadcast via a Squad Building Challenge (SCR). For more information on Expert’s Choice, visit the webpage here. EA Sports FC 24 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.