Like every week on EA Sports FC 24, players can challenge the Team of the Week, a virtual team made up based on the weekly performances of the best real footballers in the world, to obtain battle points. After his incredible performance in goal during the Genoa-Milan match, striker Olivier Giroud earned a place in this week’s Team of the Week with a goalkeeping rating of 84. Last Sunday Olivier found himself replacing the sent-off goalkeeper Maignan, saving the result late on by saving a goal. Below is the list of players belonging to the TOTW4 of EA Sports FC 24:

Federico Valverde 89

Sergej Milinković-Savić 87

Kingsley Coman 86

Romelu Lukaku 86

Raheem Sterling 85

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 85

Olivier Giroud 84

Cristian Romero 84

James Tavernier 82

Leicy Santos 82

Scott McTominay 82

Louise Fleury 82

Denis Bouanga 82

Davinson Sanchez 81

Manuel Riemann 81

Teemu Pukki 81

Darlin Yongwa 80

Kevin Denkey 80