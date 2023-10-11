Like every week on EA Sports FC 24, players can challenge the Team of the Week, a virtual team made up based on the weekly performances of the best real footballers in the world, to obtain battle points. After his incredible performance in goal during the Genoa-Milan match, striker Olivier Giroud earned a place in this week’s Team of the Week with a goalkeeping rating of 84. Last Sunday Olivier found himself replacing the sent-off goalkeeper Maignan, saving the result late on by saving a goal. Below is the list of players belonging to the TOTW4 of EA Sports FC 24:
- Federico Valverde 89
- Sergej Milinković-Savić 87
- Kingsley Coman 86
- Romelu Lukaku 86
- Raheem Sterling 85
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 85
- Olivier Giroud 84
- Cristian Romero 84
- James Tavernier 82
- Leicy Santos 82
- Scott McTominay 82
- Louise Fleury 82
- Denis Bouanga 82
- Davinson Sanchez 81
- Manuel Riemann 81
- Teemu Pukki 81
- Darlin Yongwa 80
- Kevin Denkey 80
