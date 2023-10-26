Electronic Arts Inc. revealed how fans are interacting with EA Sports FC 24. In the 24 days following its global release on September 29, 1.6 billion games were played. Football fans around the world have scored a total of 4.1 billion goals, in over 200 countries. “This year is especially special because we are not only celebrating the success of this year’s game release, but also the beginning of the new era of EA Sports FC. EA Sports FC 24 is just the beginning of our journey in building the future of fan-friendly football,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM of EA Sports FC. “We look forward to continuing to build the greatest football club in the world, to engage, entertain and represent fans around the world.”

In Ultimate Team France, England, Spain, Brazil and Germany were the most represented nations among the Ultimate Team Teams, with Premier League, LALIGA EA Sports, Bundesliga, Serie A Made In Italy and Ligue 1 Uber Eats leading the way as championships most represented. In Career Mode, EA Sports FC 24 saw Kylian Mbappé become the most in-demand player in the transfer market, with Jesús Corona, Alphonso Davies, Jude Bellingham and Alejandro Garnacho completing the list. FC Barcelona was the most selected women’s football team within FC 24 together with Chelsea, Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais, while the most selected men’s teams were Real Madrid, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Liverpool. Players have been building their dream teams with the arrival of women’s football in Ultimate Team, and over 739 million female player items have been deployed in Ultimate Team’s starting XIs during online matches. The men’s top scorers are Darwin Núñez, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland, Timo Werner, Randal Kolo Muani. The top 5 women’s scorers include Sam Kerr, Kadidiatou Diani, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Alexia Putellas. For Italy, the most used teams so far in FC 24 are Juventus, Milan, Inter, Real Madrid and Napoli, while the top five women’s teams are FC Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Juventus, Olympique Lyonnais and United States Women.