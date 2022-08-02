





Scheduled to be voted on this Tuesday, 2, in the Chamber of Deputies, the bill establishing the triple list for choosing commanders-general of the Military Police (PM) was removed from the agenda after negative reactions. In the opinion of the president of the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP), Renato Sérgio de Lima, the text is a “knife in the neck” for governors for the 7th of September, a way to pressure them on the adhesion of police to the demonstrations.

“Bolsonaro made a speech, gave the password for it, said that the Armed Forces and their auxiliary forces will participate in the 7th of September”, argues Lima. According to the president of the FBSP, this year the uncertainty about what will happen in the acts is much greater, and there is a risk of rupture and political violence.

In practice, PL 164/2019 determines that the choice of commanders-general of the PM and the Military Fire Brigade be made by a triple list, in addition to granting a two-year term, with a reappointment being allowed. The project is authored by federal deputy José Nelto (PP-GO).

“This project has much more of a function of exerting political pressure than solving a structural problem in the careers of police officers”, says Lima.

According to the director of the FBSP, the bill would constitute a “kind of autonomy of the police” under the justification of independence, which he argues is unconstitutional. This is because the police are different from the justice institutions, for example.

“The police are linked to hierarchy and discipline because it is an institution armed with force”, he says. “It is not possible for her to have independence and autonomy, she needs to be under civilian control”, she says.

Instability

A little over a month before the acts of September 7 – which last year were marked by demonstrations by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and discrediting, without evidence, the electronic voting machines and of the electoral process -, the expectation of how the institutions will position themselves remains unknown. For this year, Bolsonaro has already stated that the Armed Forces will be present “alongside” their supporters in the acts.

For Lima, the bill is a way of saying that police officers may be involved in tense situations on the 7th of September. “There is the factor of the imponderable, of a fight, of a situation of conflict, of an exacerbation of violence”, says the president of the FBSP.

Last year, the Public Ministry recommended that active police officers be prohibited from participating in pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations in Brasília and in six other states. “It’s one thing for a policeman to have freedom of expression as a citizen, another thing is when he puts on his uniform and becomes a policeman, because then he represents the State,” says Lima.







