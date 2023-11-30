FBRM Opening

The Counselor of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, commented that “the municipalist vocation is a feature that defines the regional Government and is reflected, among other aspects, in two specific programs whose objective is to improve the quality of life of all citizens. I am referring to the Works and Services plans, which benefit the 41 municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants, and the districts, intended for those with a larger population.

Ortuño added that, “in both cases we have the close collaboration of the city councils, with whom we work so that all citizens of the Region have the same opportunities and services, wherever they live.”

On the other hand, the counselor explained that “from the regional Government we will continue to collaborate in the maintenance and operation of the Municipal Federation to strengthen its role as interlocutor between the municipalities and the regional Administration.”

For his part, the Secretary General, Manuel Pato, responsible for the works, explained that, “we conceive that the current work should be closer to the way they work at the headquarters of the European Union, with open spaces and all connected to take advantage of the benefits of the work. team up”.

More than fifty people attended the event, among whom were mayors such as the mayor of Úlea, Víctor López Abenza, the mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso Hernández, the mayor of Lorquí, Joaquín Hernández Gomariz, and the mayor of Torre Pacheco, Pedro Ángel Roca Tornel, and councilors of the municipalities of Murcia, or Lorca, among many other municipal councilors.

In addition, a significant number of representatives of social organizations gathered in the FMRM assembly hall, such as the president of the CES, José Antonio Cobacho, the general secretary of the CROEM, Ramón Avilés, as well as officials from unions, universities and companies.

“The FMRM celebrated the festival of municipalism at a time that represents a change of stage,” concluded the general secretary, Manuel Pato.

Facilities

Currently, on the main floor there are six workstations for networking, the board room that maintains details that tell the history of the FMRM, two offices and an assembly room prepared for meetings, training courses, and connections. with partner countries in European projects.

Training

Training is a fundamental piece for the FMRM within the services it offers to the public organizations it represents, since training recycling for public employees is very important, since the objective of this continuous training is to improve the quality of service to the public. citizenship, which is achieved by providing more knowledge to workers on matters that are worked on in local administrations every day.

The improvement in the facilities will also allow for a new leap in quality in a Training Plan that is distinguished by the quality and usefulness of the courses it teaches. In addition to that, the closeness and professionalism of organizers and teachers (the vast majority being experts on the ground, local administration workers) is very important so that the students feel comfortable and motivated when it comes to take a course.

The FMRM is based on the principle that “you only learn what you do”, which is why it develops all possible training modalities: telematic, online and in-person, without losing the principle of practice. And it already has some 1,198 courses and almost 25,000 students.

european projects

The FMRM actively participates in numerous major European projects, in some cases as coordinators, leading these initiatives, and in others as partners:

Green Me 5