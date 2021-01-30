The sponsor of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK; the organization is recognized as a foreign agent), the head of Stroy Engineering, Alexander Khomenko, was put on the international wanted list. About it Lenta.ru said the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia Svetlana Petrenko.

The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Fraud committed by an organized group on an especially large scale.”

According to the investigation, in 2017-2019, Khomenko headed the companies with which the Sergiev Posad Socio-Economic College concluded ten government contracts for the overhaul of the building. It is alleged that Khomenko “misled the officials of the Ministry of Education of the Moscow Region by introducing deliberately false information about the cost of the work performed in the documents.”

In total, according to the Investigative Committee, more than 30 million rubles were stolen from the budget of the Moscow region in this way. In relation to Khomenko, an order was issued to bring him as accused of committing three episodes of fraud.

Now Khomenko is hiding in Ukraine.