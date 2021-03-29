Director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Ivan Zhdanov announced the arrest of his father in the case of abuse of power. It is reported by TASS…

According to him, on March 26, a search was carried out in the house of Yuri Zhdanov in Rostov-on-Don. This was followed by interrogation and detention. The FBK director noted that the case was connected with the events when his father held the position of deputy head of the Iskateli settlement in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

“[Отец] recommended that the head of the village allocate an apartment to a woman under a social tenancy agreement, but later it turned out that this family had already received a housing subsidy, ”Zhdanov said, adding that the agreement was subsequently terminated, and the apartment was returned to the administration by a court decision.

There are no official comments from the investigation and the court at the moment.