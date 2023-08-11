A delegation from fbi (Federal Bureau of Investigation) of the United States will arrive in Ecuador in the next few hours to support the investigation into the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, victim of an attack perpetrated by alleged hitmen as he left an electoral rally in Quito on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrival of the FBI in Ecuador was confirmed this Thursday on social networks by the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who indicated that he asked the United States for the support of the federal investigative agency to clarify this crime.

I have requested support from the FBI for the investigation of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio Valencia. The US Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency accepted our request and in the next few hours a delegation will arrive in the country. — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 10, 2023

After knowing the murder of Villavicencio, the Government of the United States had offered the Ecuadorian Executive “urgent investigative assistance” through his ambassador in Quito, Michael J. Fitzpatrick.

This participation of the FBI in the murder investigation is part of the close relationship that the United States and Ecuador have built in the last two years, especially since Lasso came to power, with cooperation in different matters, including security.

(Also read: Who is alias ‘Fito’, drug trafficker accused of threatening Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador)

Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador.

Until now The authorities have revealed that several men participated in the murder of Villavicencio, supposedly hitmen, and that there are six foreigners detained for their alleged relationship with the crime.

One of the alleged perpetrators died after being wounded in the exchange of shots that the attackers had with the security personnel who were protecting the candidate.

The authorities have not confirmed whether behind the deadly attack, which also left at least nine injured, including three policemen, is one of the organized crime gangs operating in Ecuador.

The assassination of Villavicencio, who promised to fight head-on against these gangs and who in recent weeks had denounced death threats against him, has shocked the country, in the midst of an electoral campaign that revolves almost exclusively around the crisis of security that plagues Ecuador.

(Also: The day Fernando Villavicencio was warned that he could end up like Galán)

For a little over two years, murders by hitmen and killings by armed groups have increased that the Government mainly links to organized crime, which has gained strength in the coastal zone, where they use Ecuadorian ports as large shuttles for cocaine that reaches Europe and North America.



Villavicencio was one of the eight presidential candidates registered in these extraordinary elections, called for Sunday, August 20, after Lasso decreed the “cross death”, a constitutional mechanism with which he dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, when he was preparing to vote on his dismissal.

EFE