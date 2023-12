FBI Director Christopher Wray during a hearing before the US Senate Judiciary Committee this Tuesday (5) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday (5) that the United States faces an “unprecedented” terrorist threat scenario since the Hamas terrorist attacks that occurred on October 7 against the State of Israel, which triggered a new war in the Middle East.

At a US Senate hearing, Wray stated that he sees “red lights flashing everywhere” and that a “veritable parade of foreign terrorists” have been calling for attacks against the US. The director also compared the current situation with that prior to the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Wray also revealed that since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, attacks against US military bases abroad by Iranian-backed extremist groups have increased, as have “threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities” in American soil.

Last Friday (1st), a 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the US after posting on social media announcing his plan to carry out “lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah”. According to information from Fox Newsfederal agents said he had electronic components to build an explosive device and was firing terrorist propaganda over the internet.