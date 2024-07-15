He FBI The agency announced that it has in its possession the cell phone of the attacker who shot the top official. The police agency is seeking to determine the motive for the attack and the sequence of events that led to the attack on the Republican candidate. The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooksa 20-year-old young man Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, He apparently acted alone, although the possibility of accomplices within the area is not ruled out.

They said they have not yet identified a clear motive for the actions of Crooks and are working to reconstruct the shooter’s movements prior to the incident. The cellphone, the make of which has not been revealed, was sent to a forensic laboratory after it could not be initially unlocked. Kevin Rojek, special agent of the FBI in Pittsburghreported that although they managed to access some text messages, these did not provide enough information about the person’s motivations or beliefs.

A report from the New York Times indicates that Crooks had a minimal presence on the internet, making it difficult to build a profile based on comments or posts. This is reminiscent of a San Bernardino attack nearly a decade ago, where the FBI requested to Manzana help to unlock the Iphone 5c of one of the attackers to understand his motives. The current situation underlines the importance of accessing Crooks’ mobile phone in order to advance the investigation and find all the culprits, if they exist.

Via: FBI

Author’s note: This is undoubtedly a turning point in US politics, as these attacks have not happened for decades. We will see if the user had something in mind beyond the attack.