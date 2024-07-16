The FBI announced that it has unlocked the phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man responsible for shooting former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. In a statement Monday, the agency said: “Our technical specialists have gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone and are examining his electronic devices.” Searches of the suspect’s home and vehicle have been completed. So far, the FBI has conducted nearly 100 interviews with law enforcement personnel, attendees, and other witnesses. The work is ongoing.

The agency also received hundreds of digital reports, including photos and videos from the scene, which it is continuing to review. FBI officials said in a conference call with reporters Sunday that Crooks’ phone was sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, after agents in Pennsylvania were unable to unlock it. The FBI did not disclose the methods used to access the device. In the meantime, FBI victim services staff have offered support to those affected by Saturday’s incident.