Harry Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping were arrested on charges of acting as Chinese government agents.

Two people were arrested this Monday (April 17, 2023) after an investigation uncovered the existence of an alleged clandestine police station in New York. According to the US Department of Justice, the police unit was based in Chinatown. Here’s the full of the press release (133 KB, in English).

Harry Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, were arrested early this morning at their homes in the Bronx and Manhattan, respectively, in New York City. They are accused of acting as agents of the Chinese government.

“The PRC [República Popular da China]through its repressive security apparatus, established a covert physical presence in New York City to monitor and intimidate dissidents and critics of its government.”said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen.

In 2022, Lu and Chen would have closed the police station after discovering the FBI investigation. In October 2022, the FBI conducted an illegal police station search. Lu and Chen’s phones were seized to review the content on the devices.

After the arrest, Lu and Chen admitted to the FBI that they had deleted their communications with the Chinese Security Public Ministry official after learning about the ongoing US investigation.

Another 34 officers from China’s national police were also reported by the FBI. According to the investigations, the police were involved in the case “transnational repression”. Here’s the full of the press release (144 KB, in English).